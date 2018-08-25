THE WARDEN THREW A PARTY AT THE COUNTY JAIL

It’s time to open up the Old Joliet Prison with a party!  Get a sneak preview of the Old Joliet Prison at a fundraising festival that includes a hot music line-up, amazing food trucks, a few suds and more.

August 25, 2018 | 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Let's Rock!

ThE BAND WAS JUMPIN' AND THE JOINT BEGAN TO SWING

Food Trucks scheduled to appear … We will list the trucks when they are confirmed.

Everybody in the whole cell block

CouNtdowN to thE BrEAk IN

Day(s)

:

Hour(s)

:

Minute(s)

:

Second(s)

YOU SHOULD'VE HEARD THOSE KNOCKED-OUT JAIL BIRDS SING

Tickets are $40.00 per person (ticket and processing fees ARE INCLUDED).  Join the party, relive history, and don’t miss out!  Click the orange button below to get your tickets before they’re all “locked up!”
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock